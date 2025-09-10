Nemetschek inaugurates GCC in Hyderabad

Nemetschek Group, a globally renowned company driving digital transformation in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations (AEC/O) industry, on Tuesday announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Global Capability Center in Hyderabad.

The facility was formally inaugurated by JA Chowdhary, Founder, ISF Foundation Hyderabad, also the former Chief Secretary & IT Advisor to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and Louise Öfverström, Chief Financial Officer, Nemetschek Group. The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategic expansion in India.

This new expansion, in addition to existing operations, will serve as a hub for advanced research, innovative software development, and collaboration with global teams. The new GCC will house our R&D teams, Security Operations Center (SOC), and key General & Administrative (G&A) functions, bringing together multiple capabilities under one roof. With the capacity to accommodate over 250 full-time employees, this state-of-the-art facility further underscores Nemetschek’s commitment to strengthening its presence in one of India’s most dynamic technology ecosystems “With the inauguration of our new office, we are not only expanding our presence but also creating a larger and more versatile hub.

This facility goes beyond being a pure R&D Center - it brings together our R&D teams, our Security Operations Center, and other G&A functions under one roof. In line with the announcement, we will begin referring to this as our Global Capability Center (GCC), reflecting its broader role in driving innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence for the Group,” Louise Öfverström said.

“This new facility stands as a testament to Nemetschek’s long-term vision and commitment to India’s rapidly evolving technology landscape. It opens new opportunities for our teams to contribute cutting-edge advancements for our global customer base while partnering closely with the thriving ecosystem in Telangana.” — Vishal Mani, company Managing Director said.