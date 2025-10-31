New Balance strengthens presence in Hyd

New Balance, an athletic brand has announced the launch of its new store at Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad. Further strengthening its presence in the city, this new store complements New Balance’s existing location at Sarath City Capital Mall, marking another milestone in the brand’s fast-paced expansion across India.

Radeshwer Davar, Country Manager, New Balance India, said: “We’re thrilled to open our doors at Inorbit Mall, one of Hyderabad’s most dynamic retail destinations. The launch symbolises New Balance’s commitment to fostering active, connected communities while offering consumers a premium experience that unites innovation, performance, and style.

To celebrate the launch, New Balance hosted an exclusive in-store preview event at Inorbit Mall, attended by leading influencers, fitness enthusiasts, and media personalities. Guests experienced the brand’s newest range up close.