Live
- National Voters’ Day 2024: Date, history, significance, theme this year
- Samsung India partners Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in 10 min
- Clash between two groups over Sardar Patel's statue in MP's Ujjain
- Thaipusam 2024: Date, history, shubh muhurat, significance and everything you need to know about the festival
- AIADMK leader and ex-TN minister Anbalagan's daughter-in-law dies of burn injuries
- NMC's advice to nix bond policy based on 7 case studies; of them 3 are from MP
- Supreme Court shields Umar Ansari from arrest in 2022 hate speech case
- 55 families of TDP joins YSRCP in Kadiri
- Low protein diet in pregnancy may up prostate cancer risk in kids later
- BJP Satyasai district president joins YSRCP in Kadiri
Just In
New deals propel biz activity to 4-mth high
New Delhi: India’s business activity surged to a four-month high in January with both manufacturing and services recording a robust growth, according...
New Delhi: India’s business activity surged to a four-month high in January with both manufacturing and services recording a robust growth, according to a private sector survey released on Wednesday.
HSBC's flash India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, went up to 61.0 in Jan this year, up from December's final reading of 58.5, the highest since September 2023.
The index has now been above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction for the 30thconsecutive month.Service providers noted a stronger increase in activity than manufacturers, but growth accelerated in both cases keeping the country on course as the world’s fastest growing major economy, according to the report.
The manufacturing PMI rose to 56.9 in January from 54.9 last month. Activity in the dominant services industry also accelerated at a sharper rate, with its PMI rising to 61.2 this month from 59.0 in December.
“Survey participants mainly attributed the upturn to favourable economic conditions, demand strength and ongoing improvements in new business inflows.