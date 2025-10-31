New norms on coal exchange by Nov

Kolkata: The draft rules for the country's proposed coal exchange will be finalised by the end of November after examining feedback received from the public, Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt said on Thursday. "The draft coal exchange rules are in the public domain. Comments have come, and we are examining those.

The rules will be finalised by the end of November," Dutt told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia Mining Congress here. The proposed coal exchange aims to bring transparency, efficiency and a market-driven mechanism to domestic coal trading. According to the draft rules, the coal controller organisation (CCO) will be appointed to register and regulate the coal exchanges to be established in the country.

The Ministry of Coal had invited comments from stakeholders by mid-October. On the disinvestment front, Dutt said the process for Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd (CMPDIL) has made significant progress.