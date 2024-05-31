NEWME launches 1st largest retail store in Hyd

Hyderabad: NEWME, a fashion-tech brand for Gen Z women, on Thursday launched its largest retail store at Sarath City mall in the city. This is the brands fifth retail store in India, and first in Hyderabad. As part of the launch, NEWME announced 25 per cent discount for the first three days, ending on June 2, 2024.



The new store is spread across 5,000 sft. “With data at the core of our business, we see a significant percentage of our online shoppers ordering from this city. To cater to it we have launched our biggest retail store in India, right in the heart of Hyderabad.

We are confident that our customers, who have supported us online, will physically explore our collection,” CEO and Co-Founder of NEWME, Sumit Jasoria said. He further informed that to strengthen the brands omni channel presence, NEWME will enter new markets such as tier 1, and 2 cities in India, over the next 12 to 15 months.