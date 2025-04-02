NHAI hikes toll charges by 4-5% across country

New Delhi: Commuters on national highways and expressways will need to pay more for their road journeys, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll charges by an average of 4 to 5 per cent on highway sections across the country.

The revised toll charges for motorists on national highways across the country have come into effect from Tuesday, a senior highways ministry official told PTI. NHAI notifies toll rate hikes for all the national highways and expressways separately. According to him, the change in toll fee is part of an annual exercise to revise the rates that are linked to the changes in the wholesale price index-based inflation. Every year, it is implemented from April 1. There are around 855 user fee plazas on the national highway network on which user fee is levied as per National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.