Nihar Info Global eyes Rs 100 cr business

Hyderabad: City-based Nihar Info Global Ltd, a 28-year-old public limited company listed on Bombay Stock Exchange, is aiming at becoming a Rs 100-crore company by the financial year 2025. It has a presence in ecommerce, healthcare, renewable energy and mining.



In its Investor Presentation for 2022-23, the company said it achieved a turnover of Rs 9.52 crore and net profit of Rs 33 lakh in the last financial year. It is targeting Rs 20 crore turnover in the current fiscal, Rs 46 crore in FY24 and Rs 100 crore in FY25.

The company which forayed into renewable energy, is gearing up to establish electric vehicle charging stations in corporates, residential societies and shopping malls through its subsidiary, Nihar Renewable Energy Private Limited, by partnering with companies that provide EV charging stations.

On the ecommerce front, it has partnerships with Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Paytmall and operates extended warehouses of these ecommerce players, it provides one-stop solutions for all ecommerce needs. A prime seller on Amazon.in, it has served over 2 lakh customers.

The city-based company, which has signed deals with over 50 brands, also has a strong presence in B2B ecommerce sales. Its B2B Division comprises audio and video solutions, IT hardware & accessories, corporate gifting, bulk sales and B2B ecommerce sales through Amazon and Indiamart.

As part of its D2C strategy, Nihar Info launched two private labels, Onvo and Life108. It is selling these products on Amazon and Flipkart.