Ninjacart partners with Avanti Finance to launch Credit Products focused on Agri Value Chain

Fresh produce supply chain start-up Ninjacart today announced a strategic partnership with Avanti Finance. With this, the agri-platform has expanded its capabilities within the agri-tech space championing digital financial inclusivity through a strategic partnership.

Through this newly forged alliance, Ninjacart and Avanti Finance will work to provide easy access to credit products as well as leverage unique technology capabilities and resources for the upliftment of the agri value chain community.

The agri community heavily relies on informal lending as a large portion of this population remains underserved by the banks or the NBFCs. Through this partnership Ninjacart and Avanti, will co-create and make available relevant credit products to the Agri community at a reasonable cost, thereby helping them manage their cash flow, improve their working capital and alleviate their financial hardships. The combination of the digital-first approach of Avanti Finance with data insights provided by Ninjacart will be a driving force in introducing innovative lending-defined products focused on the agri value chain.

The vision is to build a platform that will be compliant with OCEN (Open Credit Enablement Network) for secured credit information flow. With a first-of-its-kind infrastructure and a D2D2C (digital-to-digital-to-consumer) model, this partnership will enable smooth credit transactions, allowing for the development of tailored loan solutions based on cash flow data from agri-players.

Ninjacart is an Indian agri-platform, which leverages technology and data to organise the agri commerce ecosystem. Ninjacart aims to be the digital plumbing network for global agri commerce that solves structural problems such as information asymmetry, payment hassles, distribution inefficiency, and discovering new buyers and sellers with tech-first solutions. Today, Ninjacart operates in 150+ markets across multiple agri commodities.