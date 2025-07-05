Nippo debuts BLDC ceiling fans, eyes 10% market share

Indo National Limited, the maker of the iconic Nippo brand, has announced its foray into the Rs1,000 crore BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) ceiling fan market with the launch of a new range of energy-efficient fans. The move marks a strategic expansion of Nippo’s home solutions portfolio and positions the brand within India’s rapidly growing energy-efficient appliance segment.

The BLDC ceiling fans, developed through advanced R&D techniques such as electromagnetic simulation, sensor-less algorithm design, and power electronics optimization, promise up to 70 per cent energy savings. Operating at just 28 watts compared to the conventional 80-watt ceiling fans, the new range could save consumers approximately Rs1,870 in electricity per fan annually.

“Our entry into the ceiling fan category with BLDC technology reflects our commitment to sustainable innovation and long-term consumer value,” said Pavan Kumar BVS, CEO of Nippo. “We are excited to offer high-performance, stylish fans that are both eco-friendly and cost-effective.”

The new fan range includes two models—Vayou and Airiana—featuring high-speed performance (380 RPM), low noise (<60dB), 7-speed RF remotes (with an extra remote included), and a 5-year motor life. These models are currently available in nine key cities including Hyderabad, Vizag, Lucknow, and Nagpur, via electronics retailers and leading e-commerce platforms.

India’s BLDC fan market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20–25 per cent in the coming years. Nippo aims to capture 10 per cent of this market over the next five years, leveraging its strong brand trust, distribution network, and continued investment in R&D.