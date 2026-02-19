Nissan bets on new models for brand resurgence this year

Japanese automaker Nissan is lining up multiple products, bolstering its sales infrastructure as it places 2026 as the year of resurgence for the brand in India.

The company, which currently sells just one model Magnite in the country, on Tuesday launched its second offering -- the seven-seater MPV Gravite.

"When we say Nissan is committed to India, what's really important is the year 2026. This is going to be a year for the brand resurgence for Nissan in India," Nissan Motor India MD Saurabh Vatsa said.

Besides Gravite, the company plans to bring in a Tekton SUV and a larger seven seater C segment SUV later this year, he added.

"So in close succession, we are bringing in three new vehicles in almost 12 months from now. Therefore, the year of resurgence, which is going to be based on a product lineup which is broadly SUVs," Vatsa said.

He noted Magnite will continue to play an important role in the company's product portfolio in the country.

Vatsa said the company is going to leverage high growth markets internationally to bring in additional sales volume.

"As we go ahead, export remains one of our fundamental foundational pillars...In FY 2026-27 we are going to cross the 1 lakh unit export mark from India," he added.

Therefore, 2026 new approach, new products, new directions and this is going to be supported with the price coverage from six lakhs to almost up to Rs 20 lakhs, he said.