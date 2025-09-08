Nissan India cuts Magnite prices by up to Rs 1 lakh over GST reduction

New Delhi: Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has reduced prices of its New Magnite range by up to Rs 1 lakh after the government reduced GST on passenger vehicles.

The company said it will pass on the entire benefit of the tax reduction to its customers, making the Magnite models more affordable ahead of the festive season.

With the revised pricing, the entry-level New Nissan Magnite Visia MT is now available for under Rs 6 lakh, while the N-Connecta CVT and KURO Special Edition CVT are now priced below Rs 10 lakh.

The top-end CVT Tekna and Tekna+ variants have also become cheaper by nearly Rs 1 lakh.

Nissan has also reduced the price of the CNG retrofitment kit for the Magnite. It is now available at Rs 71,999, offering buyers an additional saving of Rs 3,000.

Developed by Motozen, a government-approved vendor, the kit comes with a three-year/1 lakh km warranty and retains the car’s 336-litre boot space.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said the GST cut is a timely boost for the auto industry and a direct win for customers.

He added that the festive season usually drives strong demand, and with this policy support, the company expects higher sales and stronger market activity.

The revised prices will apply to all deliveries from September 22, the first day of Navratri, though customers can already book the Magnite at the new rates across dealerships.

The New Nissan Magnite has been recognised as one of the safest compact SUVs in India.

It comes with six airbags as standard and has secured a 5-star safety rating from GNCAP for adult occupant protection.

Nissan has also introduced a first-of-its-kind 10-year extended warranty plan for the Magnite, giving customers long-term peace of mind.

The carmaker recently launched the Magnite KURO Special Edition with an all-black theme, and added a new Metallic Grey option in the Tekna, Tekna+ and N-Connecta variants.

With its stylish design, premium features and over 55 safety elements, the Magnite continues to expand its global presence and is now sold in more than 65 countries.