Nita Ambani to address at Harvard University

Hyderabad: Nita Ambani, Chairperson at Reliance Foundation, will make a key note address on Indian business, policy and culture, at Harvard University’s annual India conference. She will be seen in a fire side chat with Nitin Nohria, former Dean of Harvard Business School. The Conference is scheduled to be held on February 15-16.

With the theme, ‘From India to the World,’ the annual Conference will have experts discuss India’s journey as a global contributor. The student-driven platform will witness participation of more than 1,000 delegates.

Nita Ambani has emerged as one of the most influential voices of India. She plays a vital role in showcasing India’s soft power and bringing the best of India to the world and the best of world to India in the fields of arts, crafts, culture, sports, education and healthcare. She has helped in presenting an India that is confident and increasingly relevant to the world not just with its modernity and growth but also by being anchored in deep values and traditions with the central message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – the world is one big family, an official press release said.

The conference will bring together visionary leaders and prominent voices to discuss India’s perspectives on critical issues that affect the world such as, technology, climate action, economic growth, democracy, diplomacy, cultural exchange, and more. Through these conversations, the Conference aims to highlight unique learning’s from India’s journey that resonate beyond its borders, it added.

The students of Harvard University, for the last 22 years, have hosted experts from fields such as business, economics, education, and culture, offering attendees a well-rounded perspective on India’s present landscape and future potential.