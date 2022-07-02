NITI Aayog releases compendium of various Ayush-based initiatives, practices adopted for containing, managing COVID-19

NITI Aayog today released a compendium of various Ayush-based initiatives and practices adopted by the States and Union territories for containing and managing the COVID-19 outbreak.

The compendium was released by Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Suman Bery and Minister of State for Ayush Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai. NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr. V. K. Paul and concerned officials were present during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman said, the compendium provides information about practices adopted by States and UTs for strengthening the country's fight against COVID-19, using Ayush's resources and interventions.

He said that this document will prove to be a crucial knowledge resource for stakeholders from other countries who have a good network of traditional medicine systems.

Minister of State for Ayush Dr. Munjpara said that Ayush systems have played an active role on various fronts to tackle the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He expressed hope that traditional and conventional health care systems will pave the way for providing a holistic health care system to the World.