NITI seeks sops to promote LNG as transportation fuel

New Delhi: Government think tank Niti Aayog has pitched for providing fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to promote liquified natural gas (LNG) as a transportation fuel in medium and heavy commercial vehicles.



In a report titled ‘LNG as a Transportation Fuel in Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle', the Aayog said the government’s think-tank suggested setting up a demand aggregator company for buying LNG trucks, similar to Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) in the electric vehicle sector.