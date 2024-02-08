Live
NITI seeks sops to promote LNG as transportation fuel
New Delhi: Government think tank Niti Aayog has pitched for providing fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to promote liquified natural gas (LNG) as a transportation fuel in medium and heavy commercial vehicles.
In a report titled ‘LNG as a Transportation Fuel in Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle', the Aayog said the government’s think-tank suggested setting up a demand aggregator company for buying LNG trucks, similar to Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) in the electric vehicle sector.
