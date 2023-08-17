Live
NLC India Limited entered into Long Term Power Usage Agreement with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam limited for supply of 300 MW Solar Power under CPSU Scheme at Rajasthan
NLC India Limited, a Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking under the administrative control of Ministry of Coal is presently having 1,421 MW of Renewable Energy Capacity. As per the Corporate Plan of the company, it contemplates establishing 6,031 MW capacity by 2030.
The company has secured 510 MW Solar Project capacity in the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) through competitive bidding. 300 MW Solar project capacity is under execution at Barsingsar, Bikaner District, Rajasthan. The EPC contract for the project has been awarded to M/s TATA power solar systems through competitive bidding.
The Power usage agreement (PUA) for the 300 MW Solar project was signed between NLC India Limited and Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (RUVNL) on 17th August 2023 at Jaipur by Shri D.K.Jain, Director (Finance), RUVNL and Shri D.P.Singh, GM (PBD) of NLC India Ltd in the august presence of Shri Bhaskar A Sawant, Principal Secretary, Energy, Govt. of Rajasthan, Shri MM Ranwa, MD, RUVNL and Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLC India Ltd, Shri Mukesh Agrawal, ED (Finance), NLCIL and other Senior Officials for supply of solar power to the state of Rajasthan for next 25 years.
The Power to the tune of 750 Million Units is to be generated annually from the project and total green power generated will be supplied to the State of Rajasthan. The project will help the State of Rajasthan in meeting their Renewable Purchase Obligation targets.
The power generated from the project will help in reduction of carbon emission to the tune of 0.726 Million Tonnes of Carbon dioxide emissions every year. On Renewable Energy front, in addition to present 1.40 GW capacity in Tamil Nadu, this is the first time NLCIL expanding its footprint of this capacity in other States.