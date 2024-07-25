No privatization of Singareni

New Delhi: The central government has no plans to privatiseSingareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) in Telangana and efforts will be made to further strengthen it, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

The coal mining company is jointly owned by the Telangana government and the Union government, and its reserves stretch across 350 kilometres of the Pranahita-Godavari Valley of Telangana. Reddy told the Lok Sabha that the government is not planning to privatise any coal mine. During the Question Hour, the Minister also said there are no plans to privatiseSingareniCollieries and the government is looking to strengthen it.

