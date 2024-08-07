No tax exemption to BCCI: Govt

New Delhi: Gross GST revenue collection from BCCI during 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years was Rs2,038.55 crore, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said BCCI, which is the apex body for the promotion of cricket in India, is an autonomous body registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975.



He said the Income-Tax department has denied tax exemption to BCCI under Section 11 of the I-T Act, and the matter is now sub judice.

“The issue of the BCCI’s tax exemption is currently sub judice. Further, there is no direct tax proposal pending in this regard, at present,” Chaudhary said.