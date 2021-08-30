Novel products to keep Covid-19 away from kids

Hyderabad: AS schools, colleges and other educational institutions are going to reopen from September 1, many parents are worried about the safety and well-being of their children amid the fears of Covid-19 third wave, which may affect kids more than adults. Availability of Covid vaccine for children is still a distant dream. At present, only masks and sanitisers come to their rescue.



City-based startups are coming up with innovative solutions to prevent children from contracting Covid. Virus inhibiting sipper masks and fruit-flavoured sanitisers are some of the products launched by the startups to attract kids, and at the same time to keep them away from the contagious diseases.

Healthy Cover for all (Hecoll) manufactures virus inhibiting sipper mask, which allows children to consume water and other drinks without removing the mask from their face. This washable cotton mask is antiviral, anti-bacterial, anti-pollution, anti-UV rays and anti-allergens. The product is effective up to six months. It is certified by ISO, CE, Bureau Veritas, NABL and other laboratories.

WE-Hub incubated startup came into existence just 10 months prior to the pandemic. Its founder Deepthi Nathala told Bizz Buzz: "Young girls wrapping their heads to protect them from sun and pollution before they step out of home to drive a two-wheeler was our inspiration. Ordinary dupatta protects only 10 – 15 per cent from UV rays and pollution.Our proprietary cotton fabric not only inhibits viruses and bacteria but also blocks 99 per cent UV rays and filters 95 per cent pollution. Moreover, it completely composts in 14 weeks."

She adds, "Pandemic was both a boon and bane to us. Without Covid, maybe we would have taken a year more for mass production. We would have to spend lakhs of money on marketing and awareness budgets to explain the consequences of poor hygiene and pollution levels. We still call it a bane; our entire team was sleepless for five months supporting the cause."

Understanding the intricacies in the usage of hand sanitiser among children, another city-based startup Dradis Chemicals has come up with a new product line with refreshing flavours and bright colours. Its founder Dr G Aditya Swaroop said, "We started making alcohol-based hand sanitisers with fruit flavours like lemon, orange and strawberry in an attempt to lure kids."

He further said, "We are seeking permissions for manufacturing natural organic products and solutions. Once the approvals are in place, we will prepare pure and herbal hand wash gel. Being environmental-friendly, it will go a long way in promoting safety."