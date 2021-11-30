November 30: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets closed with losses on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, after having witnessed a volatile trading session. S&P BSE Sensex declined 195.71 points or 0.34 per cent to 57,064.87. NSE Nifty 50 fell 70.75 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 16,983.20. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Power Grid 206.5 3.12 200.3 209.5 200.3 Shree Cement 26349.95 3.07 25480 26350 25330.95 Bajaj Finserv 17240 2.07 16880 17500 16880 Titan 2371 2.01 2336.4 2390 2336.4 Tata Consumer Products 781 1.96 765 789.65 764.2 SBI Life 1151 1.3 1135 1167.9 1134.15 Infosys 1717 1.22 1704.55 1729.9 1700.05 Wipro 638 1.17 630.6 645.5 630.5 Bajaj Finance 6983 1.12 6910 7199.8 6849.25 TCS 3535 0.94 3491 3563.75 3491

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Steel 1070.1 -4.01 1110.95 1127.9 1063 Kotak Bank 1957 -3.1 2023 2039.6 1946.9 JSW Steel 608.75 -2.69 621.5 632.6 604.3 Adani Ports 684 -2.65 704 712.65 679.7 Bajaj Auto 3230 -2.07 3296 3322.95 3223.05 IndusInd Bank 878.35 -1.91 902 927.5 875.7 M&M 835 -1.86 850.8 860.8 828.55 Hero MotoCorp 2445 -1.84 2476 2512.65 2424.05 Bharti Airtel 725.75 -1.84 740 750.2 722.65 Hindalco 412.5 -1.82 418.95 430 410



