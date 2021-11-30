November 30: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- S&P BSE Sensex declined 195.71 points or 0.34 per cent to 57,064.87.
- NSE Nifty 50 fell 70.75 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 16,983.20.
Domestic equity markets closed with losses on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, after having witnessed a volatile trading session. S&P BSE Sensex declined 195.71 points or 0.34 per cent to 57,064.87. NSE Nifty 50 fell 70.75 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 16,983.20. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Power Grid
|206.5
|3.12
|200.3
|209.5
|200.3
|Shree Cement
|26349.95
|3.07
|25480
|26350
|25330.95
|Bajaj Finserv
|17240
|2.07
|16880
|17500
|16880
|Titan
|2371
|2.01
|2336.4
|2390
|2336.4
|Tata Consumer Products
|781
|1.96
|765
|789.65
|764.2
|SBI Life
|1151
|1.3
|1135
|1167.9
|1134.15
|Infosys
|1717
|1.22
|1704.55
|1729.9
|1700.05
|Wipro
|638
|1.17
|630.6
|645.5
|630.5
|Bajaj Finance
|6983
|1.12
|6910
|7199.8
|6849.25
|TCS
|3535
|0.94
|3491
|3563.75
|3491
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Steel
|1070.1
|-4.01
|1110.95
|1127.9
|1063
|Kotak Bank
|1957
|-3.1
|2023
|2039.6
|1946.9
|JSW Steel
|608.75
|-2.69
|621.5
|632.6
|604.3
|Adani Ports
|684
|-2.65
|704
|712.65
|679.7
|Bajaj Auto
|3230
|-2.07
|3296
|3322.95
|3223.05
|IndusInd Bank
|878.35
|-1.91
|902
|927.5
|875.7
|M&M
|835
|-1.86
|850.8
|860.8
|828.55
|Hero MotoCorp
|2445
|-1.84
|2476
|2512.65
|2424.05
|Bharti Airtel
|725.75
|-1.84
|740
|750.2
|722.65
|Hindalco
|412.5
|-1.82
|418.95
|430
|410
