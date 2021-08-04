NRIs can now send funds via UPI apps

Hyderabad: Inward remittances from other countries are so far processed only through payment modes such as NEFT, IMPS and RTGS. Now, anyone from the Merchantrade network countries can do real-time remittances to the people in India using UPI apps such as BHIM, Google pay and Amazon pay.

Malaysia-based mobile virtual network operator provider has partnered with NPCI International (NIPL) - a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India to facilitate real-time remittances to beneficiary banks in India via UPI IDs.

This partnership will help Non-Resident Indian (NRI) partners to push funds to beneficiaries on-boarded on UPI apps. The solution will assist with beneficiary name matching and facilitate all the requisite compliance checks in a safe, secure, and convenient manner.

Ritesh Shukla, Chief Executive Officer of NIPL said: "India, today is a top market for inward remittance globally, receiving around $83 billion per annum remitted by over 30 million expats and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) overseas."

"We are focused on bringing about the superior cross-border experience through our cutting-edge real-time payment solution – UPI.

Our partnership with Merchantrade will enable customers to enjoy greater efficiency, speed, convenience, and transparency through UPI platform's real-time capabilities."