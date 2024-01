NSE leads global derivatives trading for 5th year

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has again emerged as the world’s largest derivatives exchange in 2023, in terms of the number of contracts traded, according to the Futures Industry Association (FIA).

This is the fifth straight year when the exchange earned the top position. Additionally, the exchange has ranked third in the world in the equity segment by number of trades in 2023, as per the statistics maintained by World Federation of Exchanges (WFE). The year 2023 has witnessed many milestones such as market capitalisation of listed companies surpassing $4 trillion, SME listed companies crossing the Rs1 lakh crore mark and the Nifty-50 index surpassing the 20,000 index levels for the first time. Also, the number of unique registered investors on the exchange reached 8.5 crore at the end of the calendar year.

“Ranking third in the equity segment and being the largest derivatives exchange demonstrates the strong capabilities of the Indian capital market ecosystem on the global map. This will help attract new investors as well as fund flows to Indian markets, thereby aiding capital formation,” Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development officer at NSE, said on Thursday. The year also saw a record high turnover on a single day in the equity segment of Rs 1,67,942.47 crore on November 30, 2023, and Rs3,81,623.12 crore on December 2, 2023, in the equity derivatives segment. The equity segment completed its transition for settlement of all securities on T+1 (T-plus one working day) basis and the timeline for listing of securities has been shortened to T+3 days in the primary market.