NTPC CSR initiatives making fruitful Intervention in the Field of Intellectually Disabled

NTPC SRHQ in line with the CSR policy of NTPC is taking various initiatives under health to promote and support affordable and accessible healthcare to various sections of the society.

Today NTPC Southern Region HQ entered into an entered into an MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) with NIEPID (National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities) for rendering support under CSR through procurement of TLM(Teaching Learning Materials) and Awareness Materials at its office at Kavadiguda.

Teaching Learning Material Kits which helps in promoting faster learning and facilitating better comprehension among children with Intellectual Disability. Use of TLM also creates embedded learning opportunities by providing multi-sensory inputs and Awareness Material will be used for creating awareness, early intervention for all neuro developmental disorders

Shri Akhil Pattnaik, AGM-HR signed the MOA on behalf of NTPC and Major BV Ram, Director NIEPID signed on behalf of NIEPID. Shri SN Panigrahi, GM(HR) SRHQ welcomed Major BV Ram and the representatives of NIEPID and also stated that NTPC core CSR policy is targeted towards various community development programs including those of marginalized sections of the society. The team and management of NIEPID appreciated NTPC efforts and initiative for reaching out to children with intellectual disability

