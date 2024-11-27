NTPC Green Energy IPO Makes Market Debut with 3.2% Premium: Shares List at Rs 111.5

NTPC Green Energy made its debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, November 27.

The company’s shares were listed at Rs 111.5 on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a 3.2% premium over the issue price of Rs 108.

It launched its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription between November 19 and November 22.

The share allotment took place on November 25, with shares being allocated to investors through a lottery system.

The process was carefully monitored by the registrar to ensure transparency. On the allotment date, investors were notified about the number of shares allocated to them based on their bids.

Before the IPO, NTPC Green Energy entered into a 50:50 joint venture with the Maharashtra government, named Mahagenco NTPC Green Energy, to focus on the development of renewable energy projects.

Leading up to the IPO, the company’s shares were trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 1, which remained stable in the days leading to the listing.