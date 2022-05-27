Nutrition-based startup yields good results

Foods rich in nutrition have been playing a major role in the dietary habits of people and this consumption requirement has increased in its importance ever since the pandemic broke out in the year 2019 as people have found it to be a necessity to be fit and remain in good shape. Catering to these nutritious dietary habits of several people by providing them with nutritious and healthy food is Nutrizzo Naturals, a startup, started in the year 2021.



Trying to achieve this is a fine balance between taste and health, this vegan organic nutrition startupshas been striving to provide healthy as well as tasty food for people.Aone solution for all types of health foodit draws its inspiration from the long forgotten tasty traditional grandma's recipes"We have a wide range of products concentrating on the unique needs of the consumers, like weight loss, weight gain, immunity boosting, multi-vitamins, plant proteins and many more," said Sindhu Sahithi Chowdary, Founder of Nutrizzo Naturals.

"Creating this brand out of the traditional tastes is surprisingly a long and difficult process but this journey has given me an immense lesson," said Sindhu who started the company with her own savings.Entrepreneurs, she said, come across many challenges in starting up in the health food business and have to fight tooth and nail to face several obstacles which come their way. A businessperson, she said, must know the niche, understand it, do good research about it and then get started.

Marketing, an important aspect of her business strategy, she says, has helped in this research to create and spread awareness of her product in consumers "I opted for Traditional marketing, Affiliation marketing and Digital marketing for advertising my products," she said.

Elaborating on it she said, Traditional marketing were usedin places like gyms and fitness centres and in concentrating on distributing pamphlets and newsletters in order to reach customers as well as for the brand awareness.Through Affiliation marketing a wide range of customers were covered with the help of influencers to create awareness on social media platforms, which helped in gaining interest of audience. The founder also said that through Digital marketing, she has used various Digital marketing tools like SEO, Facebook and also opened an Instagram page where the products are ordered.She said, "Customers can also order several products by calling the startup's helpline, after which products will be delivered at your doorstep."

Throwing light upon investor clubs which help startups and on the way to approach them she said, "The main step to approach any investor is to create an impressive and accurate pitch deck of the business which consists of all the details like the information of the business, the strategies, the financial position, the working procedure and many more business information." There are many initiatives and one of her personal experiences was the businesswomen expos where the entrepreneur got an opportunity to advertise her product"Some of the organisations I know are very helpful are TIE GRAD and T-hub (for tech startups)," said Sindhu.