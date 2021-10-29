NxtDigital expands network with 40 hubs across country

Hyderabad: NxtDigital Ltd (NDL), the media vertical of Hinduja Group and India's premier integrated digital distribution company, is offering digital cable HITS (Headend-In-The-Sky), broadband, content and teleshopping. It has launched 40 Nxt Hubs across India and unveiled a value-added app for its last mile owners.

Following the launch of its pilot in Ranchi, these hubs were electronically launched at an event in Hyderabad across 13 States including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Each hub is owned and operated by NDL and is equipped with the latest technology comprising Advanced Digital Distribution System (ADDS). These ADDS will distribute over 650 digital TV services received via satellite to last mile owners and their customers.

The plug-and-play model eliminates the need for last mile owners to invest in head-end and related technology. Besides video and broadband, these hubs are future-ready to offer a slew of additional digital services including OTT and WiFi. Vynsley Fernandes, MD & CEO of NDL, said: "One of the key principles of Hinduja Group is 'Partnership for Growth'.

Video and broadband are only the start of the digital highway of services that we have developed for roll-out, backed by a robust suite of innovative apps developed by service providers, exclusively for our last mile owners and subscribers." SY Srikumar, Regional Head for Andhra Pradesh & Telangana at NDL, said: "16 of the 40 hubs are in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone – and this national launch from Hyderabad reflects our commitment to last mile owners here and the subscribers who expect a high quality of service. We have already lined up new products and more hubs across the region."