Oben opens showroom in Tirupati

Hyderabad: Oben Electric, India’s fastest-growing R&D-driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, has expanded its presence in Andhra Pradesh with the launch of its first showroom on Renigunta Road in Tirupati.

The new showroom, supported by a dedicated Oben Care service centre, enhances accessibility for riders in the city and surrounding regions seeking high-performance electric motorcycles backed by reliable after-sales support.

The Tirupati showroom marks Oben Electric’s 4th retail presence in AP, joining its existing locations in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Vijayawada. The brand plans to expand its presence in the state to 15 showrooms by the end of this year.

Currently, the company’s national retail footprint spans over 100 showrooms across 85+ cities including Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Kochi, and Bengaluru, as part of its broader strategy to establish over 500 showrooms and service centres nationwide over the next two years.