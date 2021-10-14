  • Menu
October 14: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

  • The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 568.90 points, or 0.94 per cent, to end at a fresh all-time high of 61,305.95.
  • Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Rising for the sixth straight session, the domestic stock markets closed at further highs on Thursday, October 14, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 568.90 points, or 0.94 per cent, to end at a fresh all-time high of 61,305.95. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange advanced 176.80 points, or 0.97 per cent, to a new record high of 18,338.55. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Adani Ports 812.95 7.11 766.1 817.7 764.25
Wipro 709 5.41 697 739.85 695
Grasim 1754 4.59 1680 1775 1680
HDFC Bank 1687 2.9 1638 1690 1638
ITC 256.3 2.85 253.25 261.85 250.35
Power Grid 204.95 2.78 200.2 205.95 198.25
Divi's Laboratories 5385 2.59 5248.9 5389 5226.2
ICICI Bank 726.4 2.32 710.25 729.8 709.05
IOC 134.25 2.29 132 135.5 131
Tech Mahindra 1430.7 2.04 1432 1459.6 1410.5

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Coal India 184.5 -2.92 190 191.8 182.3
Tata Motors 496.6 -2.03 530 530 492
Eicher Motors 2851.05 -1.88 2905 2923.55 2845
HCL Technologies 1246 -1.53 1289.4 1293.25 1244.05
HDFC Life 694.4 -0.93 702.5 702.7 693
TCS 3614.8 -0.92 3625 3670 3608.2
Bajaj Finance 7860.8 -0.86 7969 7969 7812.35
ONGC 158.75 -0.78 161 161.75 158.65
Asian Paints 3297.8 -0.77 3342 3352.95 3290
SBI Life 1183.05 -0.73 1192.95 1198.9 1173.8

