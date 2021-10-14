October 14: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
- The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 568.90 points, or 0.94 per cent, to end at a fresh all-time high of 61,305.95.
- Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Rising for the sixth straight session, the domestic stock markets closed at further highs on Thursday, October 14, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 568.90 points, or 0.94 per cent, to end at a fresh all-time high of 61,305.95. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange advanced 176.80 points, or 0.97 per cent, to a new record high of 18,338.55. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Adani Ports
|812.95
|7.11
|766.1
|817.7
|764.25
|Wipro
|709
|5.41
|697
|739.85
|695
|Grasim
|1754
|4.59
|1680
|1775
|1680
|HDFC Bank
|1687
|2.9
|1638
|1690
|1638
|ITC
|256.3
|2.85
|253.25
|261.85
|250.35
|Power Grid
|204.95
|2.78
|200.2
|205.95
|198.25
|Divi's Laboratories
|5385
|2.59
|5248.9
|5389
|5226.2
|ICICI Bank
|726.4
|2.32
|710.25
|729.8
|709.05
|IOC
|134.25
|2.29
|132
|135.5
|131
|Tech Mahindra
|1430.7
|2.04
|1432
|1459.6
|1410.5
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Coal India
|184.5
|-2.92
|190
|191.8
|182.3
|Tata Motors
|496.6
|-2.03
|530
|530
|492
|Eicher Motors
|2851.05
|-1.88
|2905
|2923.55
|2845
|HCL Technologies
|1246
|-1.53
|1289.4
|1293.25
|1244.05
|HDFC Life
|694.4
|-0.93
|702.5
|702.7
|693
|TCS
|3614.8
|-0.92
|3625
|3670
|3608.2
|Bajaj Finance
|7860.8
|-0.86
|7969
|7969
|7812.35
|ONGC
|158.75
|-0.78
|161
|161.75
|158.65
|Asian Paints
|3297.8
|-0.77
|3342
|3352.95
|3290
|SBI Life
|1183.05
|-0.73
|1192.95
|1198.9
|1173.8
