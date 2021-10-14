October 14: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Rising for the sixth straight session, the domestic stock markets closed at further highs on Thursday, October 14, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 568.90 points, or 0.94 per cent, to end at a fresh all-time high of 61,305.95. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange advanced 176.80 points, or 0.97 per cent, to a new record high of 18,338.55. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Adani Ports 812.95 7.11 766.1 817.7 764.25 Wipro 709 5.41 697 739.85 695 Grasim 1754 4.59 1680 1775 1680 HDFC Bank 1687 2.9 1638 1690 1638 ITC 256.3 2.85 253.25 261.85 250.35 Power Grid 204.95 2.78 200.2 205.95 198.25 Divi's Laboratories 5385 2.59 5248.9 5389 5226.2 ICICI Bank 726.4 2.32 710.25 729.8 709.05 IOC 134.25 2.29 132 135.5 131 Tech Mahindra 1430.7 2.04 1432 1459.6 1410.5

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.