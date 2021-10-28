October 28: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 1,158.63 points or 1.89 per cent to settle at 59,984.70.
- The Nifty 50 index declined 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent to 17,857.25.
- Only six stocks advanced in Nifty 50 today while the remaining 44 stocks declined.
Amid heavy selling on the expiry date, the domestic equity markets lost around 2 per cent and closed in a red on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 1,158.63 points or 1.89 per cent to settle at 59,984.70. The Nifty 50 index declined 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent to 17,857.25. Only six stocks advanced in Nifty 50 today while the remaining 44 stocks declined. Here is the list of the top 6 gainers and top 10 losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top six gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|IndusInd Bank
|1172
|2.58
|1172
|1242
|1169.25
|Larsen & Turbo
|1817
|1.82
|1799.55
|1862
|1791
|UltraTech Cement
|7441.8
|1.19
|7376
|7500
|7354
|Asian Paints
|3125
|1.1
|3103
|3147.6
|3062
|Shree Cement
|28250
|0.51
|28244
|28437.3
|27861.25
|Maruti
|7365
|0.12
|7250
|7529.7
|7235.05
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Adani Ports
|691.05
|-7.35
|724.35
|734.5
|681.15
|ITC
|225.15
|-5.58
|235.1
|235.95
|224.15
|ONGC
|150.9
|-4.43
|150
|156.85
|148.7
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2099.8
|-4.04
|2188.25
|2190
|2090.4
|ICICI Bank
|801.8
|-3.98
|830.1
|831.95
|796.25
|Coal India
|167.15
|-3.72
|173
|173
|165.95
|Axis Bank
|759
|-3.62
|787.5
|789
|754.65
|Cipla
|889.95
|-3.53
|922.4
|928.55
|886.3
|Tata Motors
|481.8
|-3.23
|493.9
|493.9
|478.55
|HDFC Bank
|1592.4
|-3.07
|1650
|1650
|1587.15
