October 28: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Amid heavy selling on the expiry date, the domestic equity markets lost around 2 per cent and closed in a red on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 1,158.63 points or 1.89 per cent to settle at 59,984.70. The Nifty 50 index declined 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent to 17,857.25. Only six stocks advanced in Nifty 50 today while the remaining 44 stocks declined. Here is the list of the top 6 gainers and top 10 losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top six gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low IndusInd Bank 1172 2.58 1172 1242 1169.25 Larsen & Turbo 1817 1.82 1799.55 1862 1791 UltraTech Cement 7441.8 1.19 7376 7500 7354 Asian Paints 3125 1.1 3103 3147.6 3062 Shree Cement 28250 0.51 28244 28437.3 27861.25 Maruti 7365 0.12 7250 7529.7 7235.05

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Adani Ports 691.05 -7.35 724.35 734.5 681.15 ITC 225.15 -5.58 235.1 235.95 224.15 ONGC 150.9 -4.43 150 156.85 148.7 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2099.8 -4.04 2188.25 2190 2090.4 ICICI Bank 801.8 -3.98 830.1 831.95 796.25 Coal India 167.15 -3.72 173 173 165.95 Axis Bank 759 -3.62 787.5 789 754.65 Cipla 889.95 -3.53 922.4 928.55 886.3 Tata Motors 481.8 -3.23 493.9 493.9 478.55 HDFC Bank 1592.4 -3.07 1650 1650 1587.15



