Odisha's revenue collection up by 112.54% in Q1

Inspite of Covid-19 restrictions, Odisha recorded a growth of 112.54 per cent in revenue collection till June-end of the current financial year 2021-22, officials said here on Tuesday.

Finance Secretary Ashok Kumar Meena has informed about the revenue collection figures during an all secretaries meeting held on digital mode under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary S.C. Mahapatra here.



Meena said that beating all adversities of the shutdown and lockdowns caused by Covid-19, the state has collected revenue worth Rs 17,656.70 crore from various sources by the end of June, 2021 while the collection during the same period of 2020-21, was Rs 8,307.54 crore.



The revenue generation from own-tax sources grew by 74.66 per cent. The total revenue collection from own-tax sources during the first quarter increased to Rs 8,036 crore against last year's collection of Rs 4,601 crore, during the same period, sources said.



Similarly, the non-tax revenue up to June, 2020 was Rs 3,706.54 crore which was increased to Rs 9,621.16 crore by June, 2021, thereby recording a growth of 159.55 per cent. This non-tax growth was due to a jump in the mining revenue collection, the sources said.



The expenditure of the state government has also gone up by 24.29 per cent during the first quarter. The total expenditure till end of June, 2021 was Rs 25,194 crore whereas the total expenditure up to the same period of last fiscal was of Rs 20,269 crore.



During the meeting, the chief secretary directed the departments to speed up capital expenditure under different programmes for keeping up the higher growth rate.





