Offline Biz Congregation Takes Off Today in Vizag

- Conference theme is 'Showcasing Business Potential in Andhra Pradesh'

- Hyderabad Media House Ltd (HMHL) organising the 2-day event

- HMHL is the publisher of The Hans India, a national English daily

- HMHL's e-business daily Bizz Buzz has made elaborate preparations for the conclave in the port city in association with World Trade Centre (WTC)-Visakhapatnam

- Over 500 industry leaders, senior govt officials, and legislators expected to focus on the emerging business scenario in Andhra Pradesh

- A galaxy of speakers with rich experience taking part in brain-storming sessions

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam, popularly called Vizag and City of Destiny, the largest industrial and financial hub of Andhra Pradesh, is all set to play host to the First Bizz Buzz Business Conclave-the biggest offline congregation of delegates from various domains to facilitate partnerships and strengthen investment climate in India in general and Andhra Pradesh in particular.

A galaxy of speakers with rich experience are expected to take part in brain-storming sessions at the two-day event being organised by Hyderabad Media House Ltd (HMHL), a reputed media group in India that carved a niche for itself with The Hans India English daily with multiple locations. The firm said its e-business daily Bizz Buzz has made elaborate preparations for the conclave in the port city on April 22 and 23 in association with World Trade Centre (WTC)-Visakhapatnam.

Under the aegis of The Hans India and Bizz Buzz, the conference will have deliberations centred around the theme of 'Showcasing Business Potential in Andhra Pradesh.' The event will focus on the business environment in India and investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, besides other issues related to business, trade and industry so as to further strengthen the industrial landscape.

Nearly 500 industry leaders, senior government officials, and legislators are expected to focus on the emerging business scenario in Andhra Pradesh.

Key sectors including Information Technology (IT), electronics, startups, pharmaceuticals, food processing, tourism, petrochemicals, shipping & logistics, will be covered as the important stakeholders will articulate their viewpoints for the roadmap of growth required for the next decade.

This high voltage event will see the attendance of many persons from various walks of life.

The inaugural session be attended by Karikal Valaven, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Industries & Commerce, Andhra Pradesh, Robin van Puyenbroeck, Executive Director - Business Development, WTCA, New York, on April 22.

Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and Gudiwada Amarnath, Minister of Industries & Commerce, IT, Government of Andhra Pradesh, as the Guest of Honour at the valedictory session on April 23.

CVD Ram Prasad, Director, STPI – Hyderabad, and Hoshang Garivala, Operations Head, Oakwood, will also further provide deep insight into various aspects of the Indian industry.

The two-day event will see many thought leaders sharing their perspectives on how India can be a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25. Moreover, the Indian government's aim is to make India $1 trillion digital economy leveraging technological advances will be another key theme of discussion in the event.

India, home to more than 80 unicorns, has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. As the ever-evolving startup ecosystem becomes the mainstay of employment creation, the first edition of Bizz Buzz Business Conclave will see sharing of insights by many industry leaders on the opportunities going ahead. Bizz Buzz e-paper, which has received recognition by the business personalities in short span of time, is committed to disseminate unbiased news and views, inspire aspirational Indians, encourage courageous entrepreneurs, help budding entrepreneurs flower, eulogize wealth creators, and support all committed and collective efforts to transform India into a global economic powerhouse.

After the Visakhapatnam conclave, the promoters of Bizz Buzz and Hans India, have plans to organise similar events across India to play catalyst role in promoting investments.