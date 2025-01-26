Ojas Gupta: A Trailblazer in UX Strategy and Human-Centered Design

In an exclusive conversation, Ojas Gupta, an innovator in UX strategy, AI-driven design, and human-centered research, shares insights into his journey and the evolving landscape of design. With his rich background in architecture and design management, Gupta has successfully led transformative projects across multiple sectors, including healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. His work emphasizes the importance of user-centered design and cutting-edge technologies like AR/VR.

Q: Can you share with us how your background in architecture has influenced your approach to UX design?

My background in architecture has significantly shaped my approach to design. Architecture is about creating spaces that people interact with, and in a way, UX design is quite similar—it’s about creating experiences that users engage with, ensuring they are intuitive, meaningful, and user-friendly. My architectural training taught me to think in three dimensions, and I apply that to UX by focusing on how users experience a product or service from multiple angles. Both fields emphasize empathy, functionality, and aesthetic design.

Q: How do you blend human-centered research with emerging technologies in your work?

I believe that technology should always serve the human experience, not the other way around. I use human-centered research to understand the real needs of users and integrate emerging technologies like AI and AR/VR to address those needs. For instance, in my collaboration with 3M in the healthcare sector, I leveraged AR/VR to help reduce physician burnout. The goal was to make technology feel seamless and supportive rather than overwhelming. It's all about creating solutions that blend empathy with innovation.

Q: You’ve worked in various sectors like healthcare, packaging, and technology. How do you adapt your design strategy across such different industries?

My approach is flexible, which allows me to adapt to various sectors. At the core, my focus is always on the user and their needs. For example, in healthcare, I worked on projects that directly impacted medical professionals, using immersive AR/VR solutions to improve their experience. In packaging, I focused on B2B interactions, developing a platform that made packaging solutions more accessible to small businesses. No matter the industry, I start with research to understand the users' pain points, then design solutions that are tailored to those needs.

Q: What role does collaboration play in your design process, particularly in your work with multidisciplinary teams?

Collaboration is at the heart of every project I undertake. Design is never a solo endeavor—it’s about working with a diverse team of professionals to bring different perspectives to the table. For example, when I worked on the Dynacraft project, I collaborated with marketing experts, art directors, and other team members to craft a comprehensive campaign that resonated with audiences. By bringing different skill sets together, we can create more holistic and impactful solutions.

Q: How do you view the future of UX and design innovation?

The future of UX design is incredibly exciting. As technologies like AI, AR, and VR continue to evolve, I see the lines between digital and physical experiences blurring. User experiences will become even more immersive and personalized, driven by real-time data and machine learning. I also believe that the focus on human-centered design will grow stronger as companies realize the importance of empathy and user needs in creating sustainable products and services. The key will be to create experiences that feel intuitive, human, and ethical.

Q: What advice would you give to aspiring designers looking to enter this field?

My advice would be to focus on building a strong foundation in both design principles and empathy. Understand the people you are designing for, as that will always be the most important part of the process. Be curious and embrace new technologies, but always keep the user at the center of your work. Finally, never underestimate the power of collaboration. Working with diverse teams will expand your perspective and lead to better, more innovative solutions.