Ola Electric rolls out e-bikes

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Wednesday said it has forayed into the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of its Roadster X series. Built on the company’s scalable motorcycle platform, the all-new Roadster X series comes with 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh variants priced at Rs74,999, Rs84,999 and Rs94,999, respectively.

The Roadster X+ 4.5kWh is priced at Rs1,04,999 and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell) that offers a range of 501 km per charge is tagged at Rs1,54,999, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

“Motorcycles are at the heart of India’s mobility landscape. With our electric motorcycles, we’re driving the EV revolution deeper into the core of Indian mobility,” its Chairman & Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said. After transforming the scooter market and making EVs mainstream, the company’s futuristic Roadster series of motorcycles is here to accelerate the EV adoption further and make electric the first choice for every rider in India, he added.