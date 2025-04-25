Olectra Launches Revolutionary GFRP Rebar for Enhanced Concrete Reinforcement

Olectra Greentech Limited, a frontrunner in electric mobility solutions in India, has unveiled its groundbreaking Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar at the esteemed MEIL Budget Meet. This innovative product represents a significant advancement in concrete reinforcement technology, boasting superior strength, durability, and eco-friendliness.

The GFRP Rebar was inaugurated by Mr. P.V. Krishna Reddy, Managing Director of MEIL, alongside Olectra's Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. K.V. Pradeep, and MEIL Group Directors, Mr. C.H. Subbiah and Mr. B. Srinivas Reddy.

Crafted using ECR glass and epoxy resin, Olectra’s GFRP Rebar delivers remarkable benefits over conventional steel reinforcement, achieving an ultimate tensile strength of 950-1100 MPa—nearly double that of steel. Additionally, it is approximately four times lighter, facilitating easier handling and transportation. Its non-corrosive, non-magnetic, non-conductive, and water-resistant characteristics render it particularly suitable for demanding environments.

“We are thrilled to introduce this revolutionary product, marking Olectra’s formal entry into the construction sector. The GFRP Rebar not only contributes to cost savings and lower maintenance but also extends the lifespan of structures. Its applications span industrial flooring, pavements, and bridge decks, making it an excellent alternative to steel rebar, particularly for marine projects,” stated Mr. K.V. Pradeep.

Olectra’s GFRP Rebar is set to redefine concrete reinforcement in various applications including marine structures, pavements, bridge decks, industrial flooring, precast elements, substation civil structures, and drainage systems. With India consuming nearly 50 million tons of TMT steel rebar in 2024 alone, Olectra’s advanced GFRP Rebar presents a robust and sustainable solution to meet the demands of modern infrastructure.

Founded in 2000, Olectra Greentech Limited (a publicly listed entity) and part of the MEIL Group, pioneered the introduction of electric buses to India in 2015 and is one of the country’s largest manufacturers of silicone rubber/composite insulators for power transmission systems.







