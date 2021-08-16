Olectra to supply 50 buses to GSRTC

Hyderabad: City-based Olectra Greentech Ltd (OGL) has received the letter of award from Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) for 50 nine-metre electric buses. The order is for the supply buses on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for a period of ten years.

These nine-metre buses shall be delivered over a period of 12 months. The company shall also undertake the maintenance of these buses during the contract period. The latest order is part of the recently announced L-1 bidding for 353 buses (disclosed on December 16 last year).

"We are happy to announce that we have bagged order for 50 electric buses from Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC). With this new order, our order book size grown to around 1,350 buses. We are already operating buses in Surat.

With this new order, the fleet size will be 250 Electric buses in Gujarat. This is the proudest moment for the OGL team," said KV Pradeep, MD, Olectra Greentech Limited. These buses have a seating capacity of 33 besides driver with electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable ride. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters.

An emergency button, USB sockets. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel around 180 - 200 KMs on a single charge, the company release stated. The technologically advanced electric bus has a regenerative braking system, which allows the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. The high-power AC charging system enables the battery to get fully recharged in 3-4 hours. It has an electronically controlled air suspension to ensure comfortable travel.