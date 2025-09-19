OM SYSTEM Builds on Olympus’ Heritage with Bold Outdoor Vision; Launches Two New Imaging Products in India

Global leader in imaging technology, OM SYSTEM, built on the 85-year legacy of Olympus, today announced the launch of two highly anticipated products in India – OM-5 Mark II interchangeable lens camera and M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO lens, both designed for wildlife, macro, birding, landscape, travel and street & urban photography. The launch marks a significant milestone in OM SYSTEM’s renewed focus on India, a market the company views as a strategic growth hub for the Asia Pacific region. The company is committed to deepening its presence by empowering outdoor photography enthusiasts, strengthening dealer ecosystem, and driving long-term innovation that cements India’s role at the heart of its global vision.

Launched amidst India’s festive season, OM SYSTEM’s OM-5 Mark II, is a refined interchangeable lens camera designed for outdoor creators who demand reliability, portability, and performance in real-world conditions. Built on the trusted legacy of the OM-5 series, the Mark II introduces targeted upgrades inspired by feedback from creators who live for the outdoors. Compact, lightweight, and engineered with splash, dust, and freezeproof protection (IPX53, up to -10°C), the OM-5 Mark II is built to thrive in every terrain. Its key enhancements include class-leading 5-axis image stabilisation, and a redesigned grip for superior ergonomics, among others.

The new M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO is an unparalleled Super Telephoto Zoom Lens that delivers one-of-a-kind photographic experience. Covering a wide 100-400mm (35mm equivalent) focal range with a constant F2.8 aperture, this large-diameter lens sets a new benchmark in imaging performance. Designed in full compliance with the Micro Four Thirds System standard, this model proudly joins the OM SYSTEM line of imaging products. Engineered to deliver uncompromising resolution across the zoom range, it is fully compatible with 5-axis sync IS, offering up to 7.0 steps of compensation, ensuring exceptional handheld shooting even at extreme focal lengths.

Reaffirming OM SYSTEM’s commitment to India, Mr. Shigemi Sugimoto, CEO, OM Digital Solutions Corporation, said, “Our vision for India is to build a strong and enduring ecosystem — one that empowers photographers with cutting-edge technology, nurtures creativity, and strengthens our channel and dealer partnerships for long-term success. We see immense potential here, and these launches are a stepping stone toward the deeper investments, innovations, and community engagement we plan for this market in the years ahead. India is not just a growth market; it is a strategic priority in our global roadmap.”

“The launch of the OM-5 Mark II and our new PRO long zoom lens marks a defining moment for OM SYSTEM in India. Together, they reinforce our leadership in outdoor imaging and open new avenues for growth in India’s rapidly expanding mirrorless camera segment. We believe these launches will not only strengthen our market position but also catalyze a new wave of creativity and adoption among Indian photographers, paving the way for sustained growth in the years ahead,” added Mr. Vivek Handoo, Vice President – Head of APAC/Managing Director, OM SYSTEM.

Fostering a culture of photography, OM SYSTEM also announces its annual APAC photography competition that focusses on offering end consumers the opportunity to showcase their talent on a global stage. The contest will kickstart every year from October to January, with results declared in March.

Priced at INR. 1,39,990, OM-5 Mark II with 14-150mm is available starting 18th September, 2025, bundled with complimentary 10x50 Binoculars worth INR 14,990, as a part of the festive launch offer. Priced at INR. 3,29,990, the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO lens will be available starting 01st October, 2025, on order basis. With these launches, OM SYSTEM marks the next chapter after Olympus – carrying forward its trusted heritage while re-imagining cameras for outdoor explorers and creators in India and beyond.

Annexure I:

Key Features of OM-5 Mark II:

· Proven compact, lightweight system that’s easy to carry and quick to deploy in the field for capturing inspiring outdoor shots flawlessly with a redesigned grip for superior ergonomics and more secure handling.

· Class-leading 5-axis image stabilisation for always sharp point-and-shoot images.

· New USB-C port allows charging from a power bank—perfect for extended outdoor shoots.

· New OM Cinema modes for impressive cinematic 4K movies.

· Now features the acclaimed OM-1 menu structure for intuitive control and better image results.

· Available in two classic colors: Black and Silver, plus a limited-edition Sand Beige, inspired by natural tones and made for outdoor explorers.

· Splash & dust proof (IPX53) with freezeproof protection to -10°C for confident shooting in challenging conditions.

Annexure II:

Key Features of M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO:

· One-of-a-kind high image quality, large-diameter super telephoto zoom lens offering 100-400mm1, F2.8 equivalent with the lens alone, and up to 800mm1, F5.6 equivalent when using the 2x teleconverter.

· 5-axis sync IS for easy handheld shooting with up to 7.0 steps2 of shutter speed compensation.