Omaxe’s arm lines up `2,700-cr spend in UP

New Delhi: Real estate firm Omaxe Ltd’s subsidiary will invest Rs2,700 crore to upgrade six bus terminals in Uttar Pradesh. In a regulatory filing on Friday, Omaxe said that Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has awarded it a contract to modernise six key bus terminals in the State – Ghaziabad, Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Ayodhya and Lucknow (Amausi) under public-private partnership (PPP) model. Omaxe will undertake the modernisation of bus terminals through its newly established wholly-owned subsidiary ‘BeTogether’.

These projects aim to enhance public transport infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh while integrating state-of-the-art commercial spaces. “With a total investment of around Rs 2,700 crore, these projects are expected to generate over Rs4,700 crore in revenue,” Omaxe said. The total saleable area across the projects is 45.59 lakh sq ft and the combined built-up area for the six projects stands at 70.80 lakh sq ft.