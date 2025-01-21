One Point One Solutions signs term sheet to acquire US based healthcare company for $45 Million

In a strategic step toward expanding its global footprint and service offerings, One Point One Solutions (OPO) today announced the signing of a term sheet to acquire US based Healthcare company in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for $45 million including earnouts. This potential acquisition aligns with One Point One’s strategy to become a global leader in business process management (BPM) and technology-driven solutions.

Through this potential acquisition, the combined entity plans to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize efficiency and innovation in service delivery. This complements One Point One's strategy to broaden its worldwide delivery model, creating value for clients across industries such as healthcare, finance and telecommunications.

Commenting on the acquisition, Akshay Chhabra, Chairman and Managing Director of One Point One Solutions said, “The signing of this term sheet marks a significant step in our journey to redefine global outsourcing standards. The target company brings a wealth of expertise, with a talented workforce who are veterans in the healthcare industry having over 100+ years of combined experience will play a crucial role in driving our growth strategy.”

The signing of term sheet is poised to strengthen One Point One’s capabilities to become a key player in the $410 billion global BPM market in healthcare vertical. OPO already has a widespread geographic presence, this acquisition will add nearshore delivery locations in Uruguay and the Dominican Republic, and offshore centers in the Philippines .

The completion of this acquisition is subject to due diligence, regulatory clearances, and the finalization of definitive agreements. The entire process of integration is expected to be achieved by Q3 2025.