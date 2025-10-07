Live
ONGC to pump in `8,110 cr into AP blocks
State oil major will take up onshore development, production of oil and gas from 172 wells in 8 PML blocks in Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) is set to invest Rs8,110 crore for onshore development and production of oil and gas from 172 wells in eight PML (production mining license) blocks in Andhra Pradesh. A committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recommended Environmental Clearance for the project in a meeting held last month.
“The estimated project cost is Rs8,110 crore. Capital cost of EMP (Environment Management Plan) would be Rs172 crore and recurring cost for EMP would be Rs91.16 crore per annum. Industry proposes to allocate Rs11 crore for commitments made in Public Hearing,” Expert Appraisal Committee said in the minutes of the meeting. While recommending the EC, the committee directed the ONGC to comply with all the environmental protection measures and safeguards proposed in the documents submitted to the Ministry.
All the recommendations made in the EIA/EMP in respect of environmental management, and risk mitigation measures relating to the project shall be implemented. It further said, as committed, no well would be set up within 10 km from the eco-sensitive area of Coringa Wildlife sanctuary as per the NOC issued in May this year, and no pipelines or its part shall be laid in the Forest land/Protected Area without prior permission/approval from the Competent Authority.