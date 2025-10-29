Open Interest in Gift Nifty soars to record $21.23 bn

Mumbai: Multi-asset exchange NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) on Tuesday informed that its international Nifty futures contract, GIFT Nifty, achieved a record open interest (OI) on October 24. GIFT Nifty saw an open interest of 4,10,100 contracts worth $21.23 billion or Rs 1,86,226 crore, the statement said.

This surpassed the previous high of $20.84 billion recorded on September 24, 2024, according to the exchange. The continuous increase in open interest highlights the broader participation and reflects the trust of the global investors in GIFT Nifty, the statement said.