Earlier this year, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, posted a job opening for a content strategist on its ChatGPT.com team. The role carried a salary range in the upper six figures, a figure more commonly associated with senior executives than content professionals. This caught the attention of many, not only for the pay scale but for what it represented.

On one hand, if artificial intelligence (AI) can draft thousands of words in seconds, on the other hand, there are still leading AI firms that require human guidance for their content. The common assumption for the past few years, after the advent of modern-day technologies, is that AI will replace writers. However, the reality is more layered. AI can definitely help in producing excellent drafts, summaries, articles, outlines, and more, but scale alone doesn’t equate strategy. Remember, it is always quality over quantity, not the other way around.

Content strategy isn’t just about words on a page; it is also about understanding the demographic that the content will cater to, setting priorities across campaigns and channels, making informed decisions on timing, tone, and compliance, and even protecting brand voice and ethical standards. These decisions are where human judgment still plays a bigger role. The OpenAI listing highlighted responsibilities that AI cannot manage end-to-end, such as multi-channel planning, audience research, measurement frameworks and narrative control. Other AI-first companies, like Anthropic, have also recently expanded their communications teams, specifically asking applicants to submit writing samples produced without AI assistance.

Hence, a balanced approach is emerging across sectors and niches worldwide. Humans define the narrative, mapping audiences. While AI helps in drafting outlines, writers and editors ensure accuracy of the material, storytelling, audience sense, editorial judgment, SEO value, and cross-channel consistency. This division of labour treats AI as a powerful assistant and not a replacement.

Ultimately, it is all about authentic, SEO-based and genuine content. It is more than just information, and that’s how trust is built. Rajasi Media, one of India's leading content writing companies, is a Growth expert, Content strategist, and PR expert. Jigar Joshi, widely popular as Jigar Saraswat,observes, “AI types fast, but customers don’t buy fast. They buy when the story clicks. A prompt can’t attend a sales call or read the mind of a founder. Hence, strategy is still a people job.”

In another opinion from a search and growth perspective, Mithilesh Joshi(SEO and Growth POV) adds, “AI can flood the web, but it can’t build trust. That’s on humans. If the team that builds AI hires a human to own content strategy, your GPT-only workflow isn’t a strategy. It’s a shortcut.”

Saraswat says AI has undoubtedly changed the pace of production, but not the fundamentals of storytelling. Machines may drive efficiency, yet humans, through judgment, narrative, and trust, draw the map.