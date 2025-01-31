Live
- Fatima Sana Sheikh opens up about casting couch incidents in south film industry
- The dark influence of violent movies on society
- Apple Intelligence to Debut in India This April, Confirms Tim Cook
- Budget 2025 - A catalyst for cybersecurity skill sevelopment in India
- How budget 2025 can address India’s skill gap
- ‘Biscope 2025’ Showcases Creative Brilliance at Suchitra Academy
- Acer Electric Expands in Hyderabad with New Nagole Showroom
- Vernon Skin Clinic Marks 10 Years of Excellence with Grand Expansion
- New Osmania General Hospital to Be Built at Goshamahal with Modern Facilities and 2,000 Beds
- OPPO Reno13 Series launched in India with AI-Ready Cameras & MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Just In
OPPO Reno13 Series launched in India with AI-Ready Cameras & MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Highlights
OPPO has launched the Reno13 Series 5G in India, featuring AI-powered imaging, the new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, and a durable design with...
OPPO has launched the Reno13 Series 5G in India, featuring AI-powered imaging, the new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, and a durable design with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. The series includes AI Livephoto, AI Clarity, underwater photography, and a 50MP triple-camera system. The Reno13 sports a 6.59-inch OLED display, 5600mAh battery, and 80W SUPERVOOC charging, while the Reno13 Pro features a 6.83-inch Infinite View Display and a 5800mAh battery. Prices start at ₹34,199, with offers including EMI plans, cashback, and exchange bonuses on Flipkart, OPPO E-store, and retail outlets.
Next Story