OPPO Reno13 Series launched in India with AI-Ready Cameras & MediaTek Dimensity 8350

OPPO has launched the Reno13 Series 5G in India, featuring AI-powered imaging, the new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, and a durable design with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. The series includes AI Livephoto, AI Clarity, underwater photography, and a 50MP triple-camera system. The Reno13 sports a 6.59-inch OLED display, 5600mAh battery, and 80W SUPERVOOC charging, while the Reno13 Pro features a 6.83-inch Infinite View Display and a 5800mAh battery. Prices start at ₹34,199, with offers including EMI plans, cashback, and exchange bonuses on Flipkart, OPPO E-store, and retail outlets.