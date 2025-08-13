ORSL® Expands its Hydration Portfolio, launches ORSL® ZERO Electrolyte Drink for Calorie-Conscious Consumers

ORSL®, India’s #1 Electrolyte Drink today announced the expansion of its electrolyte and hydration portfolio with the launch of ORSL® ZERO, an electrolyte drink with zero added sugar and made with real mango pulp. With this launch, Kenvue with its brand ORSL® reinforces its commitment to providing a holistic science-backed portfolio of hydration solutions that help meet the evolving and varied needs of Indian consumers.

Crafted for everyday wellness, ORSL® ZERO Mango Electrolyte Drink combines three vital electrolytes with real mango pulp and zero added sugar offering hydration that is both tasty and guilt free.

The new ORSL® ZERO Mango Electrolyte Drink addresses a critical gap in the hydration space offering optimal hydration with zero added sugar and great taste for diverse consumers who love nutritious indulgence. The minimal amount of calories in ORSL® Zero Electrolyte Drink are from naturally occurring sugars of mango pulp. Suitable for individuals who are calorie conscious and careful about sugar intake as part of lifestyle wellness, ORSL® ZERO Electrolyte Drink Mango eliminates the choice between guilt-free hydration and taste. It provides a delicious way to stay hydrated while helping replenish essential electrolytes for optimal wellness.

ORSL® ZERO Electrolyte Drink also provides an equally viable solution to individuals’ following low-carb or keto diets, practicing intermittent fasting, or engaging in regular workouts. These groups are susceptible to electrolyte loss and dehydration due to restrictive diets, intense physical activity, or reduced fluid intake. For them, this solution delivers the perfect bridge between great taste and rehydration.

Commenting on the launch, Prashant Shinde, Business Head – Self-Care, Kenvue India, shared, “In the recent years, we have seen acceleration of health and wellness with consumers increasingly seeking nutritious solutions. With ORSL® ZERO Electrolyte Drink Mango, we wanted to offer a solution to discerning consumers who are seeking rehydration solutions with indulgence of the most-loved taste of mango. The electrolyte drink promises to help deliver rehydration with the indulgence of mango, with a benefit of zero-added sugar.”

Nagarajan Ramasubramaniam, Senior R&D Director, Kenvue, added, “Non-Diarrheal Dehydration is often underestimated, especially among those with lifestyle-related or chronic health conditions. It can quietly impact energy levels, cognition and recovery. ORSL® ZERO Electrolyte Drink Mango is scientifically formulated to support rehydration with its blend of fluid and electrolytes while its zero added sugar profile makes it suitable for those conscious about calorie consumption.

ORSL® Zero Electrolyte Drink Mango will be available at pharmacies, self service outlets and quick commerce platforms. This launch is a reaffirmation of Kenvue’s commitment to making everyday care and wellness more inclusive for millions of consumers.