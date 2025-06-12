Live
Oswal Pumps IPO: Key Details and Subscription Information
Oswal Pumps Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 13, 2025, aiming to raise ₹1,387.34 crore. The price band is set between ₹584 and ₹614 per equity share.
IPO Schedule
Opening Date: June 13, 2025
Closing Date: June 17, 2025
Allotment Date: June 18, 2025
Listing Date: June 20, 2025
Financial Overview
Price Band: ₹584 – ₹614 per share
Issue Size: ₹1,387.34 crore
Fresh Issue: ₹890 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹497.34 crore
Lot Size: 24 shares
Minimum Investment: ₹14,736 (₹614 × 24
Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹89
Key Highlights
Registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited
Listing Exchanges: BSE and NSE
Market Capitalization Post-IPO: ₹6,998.21 crore
Pre-IPO PE Ratio: 62.54
Post-IPO PE Ratio: 24.22