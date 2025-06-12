Oswal Pumps IPO: Key Details and Subscription Information

Oswal Pumps Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 13, 2025, aiming to raise ₹1,387.34 crore. The price band is set between ₹584 and ₹614 per equity share.

IPO Schedule

Opening Date: June 13, 2025

Closing Date: June 17, 2025

Allotment Date: June 18, 2025

Listing Date: June 20, 2025

Financial Overview

Price Band: ₹584 – ₹614 per share

Issue Size: ₹1,387.34 crore

Fresh Issue: ₹890 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹497.34 crore

Lot Size: 24 shares

Minimum Investment: ₹14,736 (₹614 × 24

Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹89

Key Highlights

Registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited

Listing Exchanges: BSE and NSE

Market Capitalization Post-IPO: ₹6,998.21 crore

Pre-IPO PE Ratio: 62.54

Post-IPO PE Ratio: 24.22