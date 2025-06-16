Live
Oswal Pumps IPO Subscription Update June 2025 | Price Band, GMP & Financials
Get the latest update on Oswal Pumps IPO subscription status as of June 16, 2025. Learn about the price band, Grey Market Premium (GMP), company financials, and investor subscription details including QIB, NII, and RII segments.
Oswal Pumps IPO subscription began on Friday, June 13, 2025, and will close on June 17, 2025, as scheduled.
The IPO price band is set between ₹584 and ₹614 per share, with a face value of ₹1.
By 5 PM on June 16, 2025, the Oswal Pumps IPO was subscribed 1.65 times in total.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 0.27 times.
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribed 4.65 times.
Retail Individual Investors (RII) subscribed 1.16 times.
On the second day, the company received bids for 26,167,632 shares against an offer of 15,816,581 shares.
On the first day, the IPO subscription stood at 0.19 times.
On the second day, the IPO subscription rose to 1.65 times.
Oswal Pumps is a leading manufacturer of low-speed monoblock pumps.
The company plans to use its manufacturing expertise to produce solar-powered pumps.
With an experienced team of engineers and technicians, Oswal Pumps is steadily growing.
The firm is known as a top turnkey provider of solar pumping systems in India.
They manufacture solar agricultural pumps, solar modules, pump controllers, and also offer installation services.
The company mentioned that motors are made from various raw materials, and using the wrong ones can cause rust or damage.
Therefore, choosing the right raw materials is crucial.
Staying true to its values and growth goals, Oswal Pumps has built a wide distributor network across India.
This network grew from 473 distributors on March 31, 2022, to 925 by December 31, 2024.
In 2024, the company reported a revenue of ₹761.23 crores, up from ₹387.47 crores in 2023.
The company registered a profit of ₹97.67 crores, in 2024, compared to ₹34.2 crores in 2023.
As of June 16, 2025, the IPO’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) was ₹47.
This indicates the IPO is trading at ₹661 in the grey market, which is ₹47 above the upper price band of ₹614.