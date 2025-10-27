Our Growth is rooted in Ethics, Empathy and Excellence: RGCIRC CEO

New Delhi: India’s premier and one of Asia’s largest cancer care and research centres, RGCIRC (Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre), celebrated its 29th Annual Day at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Rohini. Themed “Healing Hands, Hopeful Hearts”, the program brought together doctors, researchers, staff, patients, and well-wishers to reflect on nearly three decades of excellence in cancer care and to chart the way forward.

The celebration began with a traditional Ganesh Vandana, invoking blessings for continued strength and compassion in service. It was followed by a welcome address by RGCIRC’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. D. S. Negi, who spoke about the Institute’s growth and emphasised how it has remained steadfast in its mission to provide world-class cancer care that is accessible to all. "As we celebrate our 29th Annual Day, it is a moment to reflect on our journey, which started as a modest vision and, through the years, has grown into Asia's largest cancer care and research center. The very genesis of RGCIRC was marked by a commitment to the cause. What defines us today is our core philosophy: we believe in the Ethics, Empathy, and Excellence. We must continue to uphold these values and keep our flag high. The hard work, dedication, and honesty of our entire team is why RGCIRC is the institution it is today," said Mr Negi.

Mr Rakesh Chopra, RGCIRC’s Chairman, in his address acknowledged the dedication of Institute’s doctors, nurses, and support staff and highlighting the Institute’s pioneering role in adopting advanced protocols, introducing novel treatment modalities, and maintaining a strong focus on research and innovation. He underlined that the Institute’s strength lies in its team of super specialists across different types of cancers, ensuring that every patient receives highly specialised and personalised care. "We set out with the vision of providing affordable, quality care of international standards in India. Today, RGCIRC treats more than two and a half lakh (250,000) patients annually. The true reward, however, lies not in the numbers, but in the quality of care, which must remain constant," he said.

The evening’s highlight was the awards ceremony, where outstanding contributions of medical, research, and support teams were recognised. Following the awards, a cultural programme was staged by members of the RGCIRC family, symbolising the unity, resilience, and collective spirit that has defined the Institute’s journey.

Dr. Sudhir Rawal, Medical Director at RGCIRC, said, "It is an honor to express our profound gratitude to our dedicated staff, partners, and, most importantly, the patients and their families who place their trust in RGCIRC every day. Our work, encompassing prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care, is driven by an unwavering commitment to lead with compassion and integrity. As we move into our 30th year, we reaffirm our assurance that RGCIRC will continue to advance cancer care in India, guided by the highest standards of sensitivity and honesty."