OYO India CEO, Europe head leave company

New Delhi: Global hospitality technology major OYO India CEO Ankit Gupta and Europe head Mandar Vaidya have left the company.



As per sources, Gupta is kicking off his own startup and amid the transition, is mentoring a senior OYO executive to take on his role in the country. According to sources, his departure has been a cordial one as OYO charts a new course towards future growth.

“Ankit Gupta and Mandar Vaidya moved on from their roles six months ago in March 2023. We are proud of their achievements at OYO and are thankful for their leadership. Both roles were already transitioned six months ago to Varun Jain, as COO India, and, Gautam Swaroop, as CEO OYO Vacation Homes, respectively,” a company spokesperson told on Wednesday. Gupta joined the company in 2019 and served as India CEO for about a year before leaving in March of this year.