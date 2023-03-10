Paytm goes live with UPI LITE

New Delhi: Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has gone live with UPI LITE, a feature enabled by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for multiple small-value UPI transactions, thus empowering its users with lightning fast UPI payments, the company said on Thursday.

With this, users can activate their UPI LITE accounts linked to their Paytm Payments Bank savings accounts for hassle-free transactions. For payments of up to Rs 200, UPI Lite eliminates the need of UPI PIN. UPI LITE is exclusively available on Paytm app, the company said.

"Having been the first to bring UPI LITE to users, we are now excited to enable our Bank account holders to link their accounts with UPI LITE."