Paytm sees large trade order involving 1.7 crore shares, stock falls marginally

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, declined marginally on Tuesday after stock worth Rs 2,380 crore changed hands in multiple large trade order involving 1.7 crore shares.

While the buyers and sellers in the trade were not known, reports suggested that Alibaba Group's subsidiary Antfin was the likely seller.

According to reports, Antfin, the second largest shareholder in One 97 Communications with a stake of 9.85 per cent, sought to offload 4 per cent stake in the financial services major.

The fintech giant had set the floor price at Rs 809.75 apiece, marking a 6 per cent discount from the previous close.

Multinational investment banks Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the merchants for this deal, reports NDTV profit.

Shares of Paytm fell as much as 4.10 per cent to Rs 830.55 apiece, the lowest level since May 9. It later pared losses to trade 2 per cent lower at Rs 849 apiece.

The stock has risen 145.24 per cent in the last 12 months and fallen 16.73 per cent year-to-date.

Last week, One97 Communications Limited reported a 15.7 per cent drop in revenue to Rs 1,911.5 crore for the January-March 2025 period (Q4 FY25), compared to Rs 2,267.1 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal (Q4 FY24).

The weaker revenue performance comes despite an increase in other income, which rose by nearly Rs 100 crore to Rs 223.8 crore, as per the company’s stock exchange filing. However, that wasn’t enough to offset broader pressures, and the company reported a net loss of Rs 544.6 crore for the quarter.

In a notable move last month, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma gave up 21 million ESOPs, triggering a one-time non-cash expense of Rs 492 crore.

Paytm added that the payments industry is hopeful of regulatory clarity soon on allowing merchant discount rates (MDR) for large UPI transactions, which could help improve margins.

In the fourth quarter of FY25, Paytm generated Rs 1,098 crore in revenue from its Payment Services segment, which includes other operating income. The Financial Services segment remained a key growth driver, posting a 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in revenue to Rs 545 crore.