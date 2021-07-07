Paytm set for $2.2-bn IPO launch

INDIA's Paytm will seek shareholders' approval next week for an initial public offering (IPO) with a fundraising target of over Rs16,000 rupees ($2.2 billion), according to people familiar with the plan, setting in motion the process for the India's largest ever debut.



If green-lit during a shareholder meeting slated for July 12, the digital payments startup will have the option of raising that target to as much as roughly $2.6 billion, per regulatory guidelines.

The board has decided to start smaller and could increase the size depending on investor momentum, the people said, asking not to be named as the deliberations are not public. Formally known as One97 Communications Pvt Ltd, Paytm is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Ant Group Co.