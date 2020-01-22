Payworld's focus on Telangana State

Hyderabad: Telangana has lately seen substantial growth in the uptake of digital financial services. The growth has been recorded through Payworld, an assisted financial services company, which provides a digital platform to semi-urban and rural customers, the company said. With close to 200,897 retailers registered in their system, Payworld covers 31 districts in Telangana with the presence of retailers across major cities in the State.



It data shows that there are over 450 Aadhaar-Enabled Payment (AEPS) transactions per day being undertaken by people in the semi-urban and rural pockets of Telangana. This number has been on the rise and is increasing constantly at close to 70,000 per month.